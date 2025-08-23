Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.0%

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $173.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.