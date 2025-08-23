PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PDD were worth $64,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 9,469.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,678,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,948,000 after buying an additional 39,263,851 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 4,562.1% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 14,419,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,527,000 after buying an additional 14,110,042 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,036,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,057,000 after buying an additional 2,211,286 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,236,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,926,000 after buying an additional 2,092,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,047,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,595,000 after buying an additional 1,987,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDD. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 price target on PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays cut PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $127.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $155.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.03.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.37 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $20.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

