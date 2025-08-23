Caitlin John LLC Sells 884 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Caitlin John LLC trimmed its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,711,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,339,000 after acquiring an additional 779,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,443,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,743 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,751,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,624 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,808,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,235,000 after acquiring an additional 315,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,856,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,980,000 after acquiring an additional 595,759 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $40.3910 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 32.04%.The firm had revenue of $241.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.370-2.410 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.41%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $975,174.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

