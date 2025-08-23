Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cvfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.62. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $72.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

