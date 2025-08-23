Haverford Trust Co Sells 184 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,023.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $252.41 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

