Cadence Bank Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $7,635,355.30. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 79,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. This trade represents a 46.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,989,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,673,412. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $130.7790 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day moving average of $109.68.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%.The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.25 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.