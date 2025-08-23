Cadence Bank Raises Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Cadence Bank boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,723 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $120.9050 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

