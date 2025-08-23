APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 89,708 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 459,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,708 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $158,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 43,226.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,390,000 after buying an additional 2,070,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,075,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,606,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,426,000 after buying an additional 420,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 2.3%

SYK stock opened at $393.8040 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.50. The stock has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.10.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

