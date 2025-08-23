Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 197 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26,095.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,038,000 after buying an additional 1,902,081 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,240,000 after buying an additional 1,239,996 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $205,506,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16,999.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,043,000 after buying an additional 657,194 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $226.9430 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.77. The stock has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

