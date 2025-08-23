Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Purchases 130 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,024,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $178,739,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,275,000 after purchasing an additional 856,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $183.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $183.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.02.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.