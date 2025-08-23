iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV is Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $101,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.64 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.