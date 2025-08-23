BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $54,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 261,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,928,000 after buying an additional 92,294 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.8970 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.66. The firm has a market cap of $272.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

