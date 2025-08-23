Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Purchased by Elwood Capital Partners LP

Elwood Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 262.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 3.2% of Elwood Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elwood Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,645,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,986.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $229.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.76 and a 52-week high of $245.07.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1,503,800 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $528,867.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,560.61. This trade represents a 20.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,789 shares of company stock worth $121,089,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.60.

Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

