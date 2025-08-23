Summit Financial LLC Acquires 15,582 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $8,283,000. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its holdings in Pfizer by 69.6% during the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 31,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.8250 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

