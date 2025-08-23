Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC cut its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 276.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,754,000 after buying an additional 7,931,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,522 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $529,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15,395.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,950 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 34.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,196 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $145.1990 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 188.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.47.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

