BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,277 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,252 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.10% of Cheniere Energy worth $50,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,804,000 after buying an additional 282,050 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,920,000 after buying an additional 105,875 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.93.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $237.1930 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.11. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.14 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Cheniere Energy Profile



Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

