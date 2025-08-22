T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 96,911 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,911 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 2.06% of Lantheus worth $137,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,118 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lantheus by 1,028.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 682,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,623,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,941,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lantheus by 1,196.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,817,000 after purchasing an additional 310,301 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,838,066 shares of company stock valued at $384,430,031. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $118.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $84.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $378.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. Wall Street Zen raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $63.00 price target on Lantheus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

