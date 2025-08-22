T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Buys 41,408 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,997,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $127,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 712,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,477,000 after acquiring an additional 580,123 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,646,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after buying an additional 577,848 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $22,512,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,368,000 after buying an additional 285,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,398,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $144.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

