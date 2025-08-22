Coastal Financial Corporation $CCB Shares Purchased by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 8.92% of Coastal Financial worth $121,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 1,067.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,794,000 after buying an additional 417,767 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,794,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,604,000 after buying an additional 359,371 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,180,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,170,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hovde Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

CCB opened at $104.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.64. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $108.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.05 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Analysts expect that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

