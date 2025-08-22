Contrasting LandBridge (NYSE:LB) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

LandBridge has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.4% of LandBridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LandBridge 12.19% 5.63% 3.46% PermRock Royalty Trust 84.81% 7.46% 7.31%

Dividends

LandBridge pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. LandBridge pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PermRock Royalty Trust pays out 88.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LandBridge and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LandBridge 1 3 4 0 2.38 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

LandBridge presently has a consensus target price of $62.2857, indicating a potential upside of 17.29%. Given LandBridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LandBridge is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LandBridge and PermRock Royalty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LandBridge $156.47 million 25.98 -$41.77 million $3.56 14.92 PermRock Royalty Trust $6.02 million 8.11 $5.16 million $0.44 9.11

PermRock Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LandBridge. PermRock Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LandBridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LandBridge beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

