Financial Review: PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) versus Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A -350.63% -201.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PharmaCyte Biotech and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Inhibikase Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 286.90%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A N/A -$19.03 million ($2.67) -0.63

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract. The company is also developing IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate to treat stable phase chronic myelogenous leukemia. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has research and development collaborations with Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University; and a collaborative research and development agreement with Sphaera Pharma Pte. Ltd. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

