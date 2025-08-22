Insider Buying: Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Director Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) Director Susan Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE ELV opened at $309.4460 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.31.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 24.7% during the second quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $612,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $434.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.81.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

