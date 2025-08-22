1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $153.94 Million Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,506 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Spotify Technology worth $153,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 238.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $690.5170 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $319.07 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $704.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.07.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

