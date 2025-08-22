Critical Comparison: Disaboom (OTCMKTS:MEDH) & NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Disaboom (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Free Report) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Disaboom and NeuroPace”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disaboom $890,000.00 0.54 -$170,000.00 N/A N/A NeuroPace $79.91 million 3.57 -$27.14 million ($0.84) -10.26

Analyst Recommendations

Disaboom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroPace.

This is a summary of current ratings for Disaboom and NeuroPace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disaboom 0 0 0 0 0.00 NeuroPace 0 1 5 0 2.83

NeuroPace has a consensus target price of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 92.58%. Given NeuroPace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than Disaboom.

Profitability

This table compares Disaboom and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disaboom -3.05% N/A N/A NeuroPace -29.29% -168.61% -25.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of NeuroPace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Disaboom has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroPace has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeuroPace beats Disaboom on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Disaboom

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

