Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a 25.0% increase from Bay Commercial Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Bay Commercial Bank has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bay Commercial Bank to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get Bay Commercial Bank alerts:

Bay Commercial Bank Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $28.36 on Friday. Bay Commercial Bank has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $309.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bay Commercial Bank ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Bay Commercial Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.36%.The company had revenue of $24.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bay Commercial Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCML. Wall Street Zen raised Bay Commercial Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bay Commercial Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

View Our Latest Report on Bay Commercial Bank

About Bay Commercial Bank

(Get Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bay Commercial Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Commercial Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.