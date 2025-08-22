Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Sells 1,450 Shares of Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Hexcel by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Hexcel by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NYSE HXL opened at $62.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95. Hexcel Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%.The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

