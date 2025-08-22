John Baylouny Sells 11,375 Shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Stock

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) COO John Baylouny sold 11,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $468,308.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 125,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,632.36. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $41.04 on Friday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.31%.The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.110 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

DRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. BTIG Research set a $49.00 target price on Leonardo DRS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 91.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 92.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.