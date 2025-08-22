Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,238 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VGSH opened at $58.65 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.2003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.