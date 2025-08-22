D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 77,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,528,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $509.7530 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $531.93. The company has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,138.44. This trade represents a 27.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total value of $455,891.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,699.52. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,008 shares of company stock worth $4,599,385 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

