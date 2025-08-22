Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,662 Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,676 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SEA by 464.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $179.5620 on Friday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $75.67 and a twelve month high of $181.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.93. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04 and a beta of 1.58.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.23%.SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.90 target price (up previously from $178.20) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SEA from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.49.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

