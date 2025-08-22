Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $15.98 Million Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 522,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,828 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $15,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGrath & Associates Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Seneschal Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Seneschal Advisors LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 133,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

