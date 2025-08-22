Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Electronic Arts (EA)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/11/2025 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2025 – Electronic Arts was given a new $192.00 price target on by analysts at Arete Research.

8/5/2025 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at Arete Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/5/2025 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at Arete from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2025 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2025 – Electronic Arts was given a new $167.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2025 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2025 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $166.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2025 – Electronic Arts was given a new $168.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2025 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2025 – Electronic Arts had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2025 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/24/2025 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total transaction of $159,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,508.43. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $171,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,848.40. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,660 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

