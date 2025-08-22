Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 127.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,258,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Twilio by 1,292.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,619 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,312,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 683.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 935,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,130,000 after acquiring an additional 816,197 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Twilio by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 945,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 664,420 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $101.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $151.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,564.64. The trade was a 10.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $2,491,596.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 260,581 shares in the company, valued at $32,450,151.93. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,771 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,911. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.