Financial Contrast: Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assure and InfuSystem”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $149,000.00 1.01 -$26.08 million N/A N/A InfuSystem $139.89 million 1.40 $870,000.00 $0.23 41.78

Analyst Ratings

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Assure.

This is a summary of current ratings for Assure and InfuSystem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 0.00 InfuSystem 0 0 0 3 4.00

InfuSystem has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.07%. Given InfuSystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InfuSystem is more favorable than Assure.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Assure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of InfuSystem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Assure has a beta of 185.12, meaning that its stock price is 18,412% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and InfuSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -25,178.32% N/A -249.78% InfuSystem 1.12% 2.78% 1.41%

Summary

InfuSystem beats Assure on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other healthcare site settings comprising hospitals, home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing and acute care facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

