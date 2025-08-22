Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR Shares Acquired by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 85.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCOR. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 10,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 174.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 66.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PCOR. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,390 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $104,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 96,167 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,525. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iv, sold 192,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $12,485,922.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,137,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,168,633.80. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,447 shares of company stock valued at $42,916,391 over the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $64.6640 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.36 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.The company had revenue of $323.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

