Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 481,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,160 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $114,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,680.71. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,118.56. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $390.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.7%

BURL opened at $275.4370 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.700-9.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

