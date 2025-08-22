Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 955 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 294,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,593,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 79,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,448,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,391,000 after purchasing an additional 913,528 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 313,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $584.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $594.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.34.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

