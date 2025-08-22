What is Cormark’s Estimate for Vitalhub FY2026 Earnings?

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Vitalhub in a report released on Thursday, August 21st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 target price on Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.08.

Shares of TSE:VHI opened at C$12.93 on Friday. Vitalhub has a 1-year low of C$7.62 and a 1-year high of C$14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$699.41 million, a PE ratio of 210.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.97.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

