Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,096,679 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 72,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.'s holdings in NetApp were worth $623,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 375.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 929.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $925,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 283,688 shares in the company, valued at $30,879,438.80. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,802 shares of company stock worth $2,951,604 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $107.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%.The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

