PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 104.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,809 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 81.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,898 shares of company stock worth $1,909,636 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

