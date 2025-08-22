Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 12,157 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $56.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

