Purus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,341,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,147,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after purchasing an additional 460,276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,897,000 after purchasing an additional 319,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,963,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 348,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 248,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $76.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.0898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

