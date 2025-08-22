Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) versus Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Financial Contrast

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Personalis and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 0 5 0 3.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 6 2 3.25

Personalis currently has a consensus target price of $7.4167, indicating a potential upside of 59.16%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus target price of $24.7143, indicating a potential upside of 31.51%. Given Personalis’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis -113.70% -47.57% -35.05% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -0.95% 46.10% 7.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Personalis and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Personalis and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $80.32 million 5.15 -$81.28 million ($1.28) -3.64 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $16.63 billion 1.30 -$1.64 billion ($0.16) -117.45

Personalis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Personalis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Personalis has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Personalis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats Personalis on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection. The company offers NeXT Personal, a tumor-informed liquid biopsy test for detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence in cancer; and ImmunoID NeXT, a tissue-based test that combines whole exome (DNA) and whole transcriptome (RNA) sequencing data with advanced analytics to provide a multi-dimensional view of the tumor and the tumor microenvironment from a single sample. It also provides NeXT Personal Dx, a tumor-informed liquid biopsy test for detection of MRD and recurrence in cancer; and NeXT Dx, a comprehensive tumor profiling test that unlocks the entire exome (DNA) and transcriptome (RNA) with matched tumor-normal analysis. In addition, the company performs whole exome sequencing (WES) of cancer tissue and matched blood samples for diagnostic companies as an input to their products; and whole genome sequencing (WGS) on human samples for research projects, such as population sequencing initiatives, as well as offers sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. Its customers include pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostics companies, universities, non-profits, government entities, and patients. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products. The company focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), respiratory, and oncology areas. It provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as contract manufacturing services; and operates an out-licensing platform that offers a portfolio of products to other pharmaceutical companies. The company also offers BENDEKA and TREANDA injections for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent b-cell non-hodgkin’s lymphoma; GRANIX; TRISENOX; LONQUEX; and TEVAGRASTIM/RATIOGRASTIM. In addition, it provides COPAXONE for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; AJOVY for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults; AUSTEDO for the treatment of neurodegenerative and movement disorders associated with Huntington’s disease and tardive dyskinesia; UZEDY for the treatment of schizophrenia; ProAir RespiClick inhalation powder; QVAR for treatment for asthma; BRALTUS, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist; CINQAIR/CINQAERO injection; DuoResp Spiromax, an inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting beta-agonist bronchodilator; and AirDuo RespiClick fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder. The company offers its OTC products under SUDOCREM, NasenDuo, DICLOX FORTE, OLFEN Max, and FLEGAMINA brand names. It has collaboration agreements with MedinCell; Sanofi; Alvotech; and Biolojic Design Ltd., as well as license agreement with MODAG GmbH. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

