Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF $QQQJ Shares Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF comprises 1.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $652.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0878 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

