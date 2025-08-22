RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 13,100 Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,842 shares of company stock worth $3,896,180. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of KMI opened at $26.7770 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

