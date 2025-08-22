Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Price

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,030 to GBX 726 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

SMWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,460 to GBX 1,350 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded WH Smith to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 to GBX 755 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,178.20.

Get WH Smith alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMWH

WH Smith Stock Up 7.2%

WH Smith Company Profile

SMWH opened at GBX 686 on Thursday. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 628 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,499. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,065.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,055.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of £883.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67.

(Get Free Report)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.