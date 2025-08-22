W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $64.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. W.P. Carey traded as high as $66.75 and last traded at $66.25, with a volume of 105790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.57.

WPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on W.P. Carey

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

W.P. Carey Stock Down 0.3%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 274.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,411,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 1,016.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,894,000 after purchasing an additional 758,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 2,712.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 771,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,128,000 after purchasing an additional 744,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.78.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%.The company had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 236.84%.

About W.P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.