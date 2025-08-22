Reviewing Cool (NYSE:CLCO) & Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cool has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Cool”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $147.72 million 1.06 $43.47 million $0.73 10.25 Cool $338.50 million 1.25 $98.14 million $0.68 11.62

Cool has higher revenue and earnings than Seanergy Maritime. Seanergy Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cool, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Seanergy Maritime and Cool, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cool 0 1 0 0 2.00

Seanergy Maritime presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than Cool.

Dividends

Seanergy Maritime pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cool pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Seanergy Maritime pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cool pays out 82.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Cool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime 10.17% 5.70% 2.60% Cool N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Seanergy Maritime beats Cool on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

