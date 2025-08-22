RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 115.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJR opened at $114.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.29 and its 200-day moving average is $107.64. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

