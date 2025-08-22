HC Wainwright Predicts Stronger Earnings for XOMA Royalty

XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for XOMA Royalty in a research note issued on Thursday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for XOMA Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share.

Get XOMA Royalty alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded XOMA Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XOMA Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

XOMA Royalty Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of XOMA opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.95 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.00. XOMA Royalty has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.60. XOMA Royalty had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA Royalty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in XOMA Royalty by 203.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 255,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOMA Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in XOMA Royalty during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in XOMA Royalty by 12.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.